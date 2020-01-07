BENTON -- Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Trice, 51, of Benton, KY passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 3, 1968 in Madisonville to the late Jerry Allen Trice and Rea Anna Harris Anzalone. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna "Nanny" Harris.
Jeff worked at Bluegrass Mine and Tool. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his girls and grandkids.
He is survived by three daughters, MaLeah Trice of Hanson, Kellie Trice of Madisonville, and Brittany Trice of Madisonville; five sisters, Kim Trice of Evansville, IN, Misty Trice of Madisonville, Nina Anzalone of Evansville, Stephanie (Andrew) Myers of Louisville, and Andrea (Caleb) Nelson of Madisonville; one brother, Nick Anzalone of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Dayton Tate, Aiden Tate, Cataleya Trice, and Monroe Dame.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Real Life Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
