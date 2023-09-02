SEBREE — William Robert Campbell, 69, of Sebree, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Baptist Hospital Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born June 3, 1954, in Nebo to the late Rev. Will J. Campbell and Shirley (Stewart) Campbell. Robert’s work career included, Edwards IGA in Madisonville, Peabody Coal Company Camp 2 in Morganfield, West Building Materials in Madisonville, teacher at Earle C. Clements Job Corp in Morganfield, teacher and coach at West Hopkins High School, teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, and history instructor at Madisonville Community College.
He graduated from West Hopkins High School in 1972. Robert received his associate degree at Henderson Community College and earned degrees in history, political science, and social studies teaching at the University of South Indiana. He completed a master of education degree and other graduate work at Murray State University. Robert was a member of Sebree General Baptist Church, the Gideons International, and Madisonville Masonic Lodge No. 143 for 48 years.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cynthia Ann (Tow) Campbell; daughter, Rebecca Ann (Eric) Poe of Sebree; sons, Joel Robert (Jackie) Campbell of Sebree and Jay Nelson (Cassie) Campbell of Dixon; granddaughters, Elizabeth Grace Campbell, Halle Ann Poe, Lia Elise Poe, and Martha Jayne Campbell; grandsons, William Clay Campbell and Cody Ray (Shelby) Glassco; great-grandson, Liam Michael Glassco; brother, Larry Jay (Pam) Campbell of Manitou; sisters, Glenda Lee (Steve) Reynolds of Manitou, Debra (Steve) Austin of Slaughters, and Tracy Lynn Blake of Manitou; and a large and loved extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, with Pastors Johnny McCurry, Cameron Edwards, and Cody Glassco officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Bradley Campbell, Ben Campbell, Jonathan Austin, Eric Austin, Andy Reynolds, Adam Tow, and Jason Duncan.
Expressions of sympathy in Robert’s memory may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455 or Sebree General Baptist Church Building Fund, 6944 State Route 56 East, Sebree, KY 42455.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.