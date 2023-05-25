LEXINGTON — Nancy Kay Thomison, 80, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away on May 22, 2023 in Lexington, KY at Baptist Health Hospital.
She was born on October 26, 1942 at Hopkins County Hospital in Madisonville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Mary Rose Caruthers, and by her stepmother, Eva Lloyd Caruthers.
She is survived by her husband, Leighton Thomison, and her two sons, David Thomison (Susan) of Bowling Green, KY and Jeff Thomison (Julie) of Nicholasville, KY. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Katie, Ethan (Taylor), Brad (fiancé Chelsea), Charlie, Matthew, and Jaimie. She is also survived by her brother Kent Caruthers (Flora) of Oklahoma City, OK.
Kay spent much of her life as a keyboard musician, and was always available for weddings and funerals and was accompanist for Messiah from its beginning in Madisonville. She especially enjoyed her time with the Community Ensemble and its annual Spring dinner show and Christmas show. She was organist at Madisonville First United Methodist Church for over 30 years, and organist at Madisonville First Christian Church for 10 years.
Visitation will be at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY on Friday, May 26, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Saturday, May 27, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, followed by a burial service at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, PO Box 930, Nicholasville, KY, 40340.
