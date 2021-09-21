Robert “Bobby” Henry Shipp, 51, of Nortonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born on September 7, 1970, in Babylon, New York, to Shirley Martin Shipp and the late Robert Henry Shipp. He was employed by the Transportation Department for the State of Kentucky. He enjoyed carpenter work and was a builder. Bobby was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine McKnight Shipp, of Nortonville; son, Harry Shipp, of Nortonville; mother, Shirley Martin Shipp, of Madisonville; sister, Cheryl (Douglas) Fackler, of Madisonville; nephew, David (Andrea) Shelton; and nieces, Christa (Matt) Sisk and Rachel (Aaron) Corbitt.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Douglas Fackler officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Rex Hyde, Stanley Summers, Dennis Roeder, Harry Shipp, Jake Bottoms and Cole Cansler.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
