Jerry Emon Dame, 74, of Manitou, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on June 7, 1946, in Manitou to the late Catherine Clark Dame and Emon Sidney Dame. Jerry worked in maintenance for Kroger in Madisonville, Houchens Industries, and was owner and operator of Merrell Refrigeration. He was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. Jerry rescued baby raccoons and enjoyed gardening and fishing. He loved taking family trips to the Great Smokey Mountains. He loved Christmas and enjoyed collecting Santa Clauses.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul C. Dame.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Todd Dame; son, Stephen (Megan) Dame of Slaughters; daughters, Teresa Blain of Madisonville and Vicky (Patrick) Scott of Manitou; brothers, Dennis (Bonita) Dame and Danny Dame both of Manitou; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Stephen Dame and Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in Manitou. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Austin Kendall, Austin Scott, Matt Insco, Chris Tucker, Tyler Scott and Jerry Blain. Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Dame and Kevin Dame.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to Concord General Baptist Church 3085 Manitou Rd. Manitou, KY 42436.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
