Everett E. Carr, 85, of Hanson, KY passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 9, 1934 in Cortland, IN to the late Frank Carr and Ebbie Miller Carr. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Carr Jr., and William “Bill” Carr, one sister, Violet Simpson; and one granddaughter, Malysa McGuire.
Everett was retired from Charbon Bridge. He enjoyed his grandkids, going coon hunting, and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jessie Napier; four children. Jodi (Keith) Spence of Hanson, KY; Cheryl (Tracy Brashear) Coleman of Manitou, KY, Russell (Martha) Carr of Maine, and Cindy (Bert) Strickland of Florida; one step-daughter, Claudia (Gary) Groves of Hanson; five grandchildren, Drew Spence of Manitou, Dusti (Russell) Murray of Belton, KY, Jamie Rickard of Florida, Jayde (Brett) Marsh of Manitou and Rhyan Conyers of Lexington, KY; eight great grandchildren, Maveric, Lanna, Mia, Claire, Mya, Jaxon, Ephrian and Piper; two sisters, MaryLois Wise and Annie Craig; and two brothers, Wilbert (Shirley) Carr of Columbus, IN and Earl (Mary Lou) Carr of Columbus, IN.
A private graveside service will be held at Concord General Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Drew Spence, Keith Spence, Russell Murray, Jeff Rogalny, Brett Marsh, and Drew Holzhauser. Honorary pallbearers will be Tracy Brashear and Gary Groves.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
