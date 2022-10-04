Robert “Bob” James Blair, 78, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville with his family by his side.
He was born August 4, 1944, in Olean, New York to the late Mildred “Millie” Libold Blair and Vaughn Blair. Bob was a proud United States Navy Veteran and was formerly employed at Regional Medical Center and Enterprise in Madisonville. He was an active member of Hanson United Methodist Church, a member of the Kiwanis Club, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Bob enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Blair Mann, and his brother, Ronnie Blair.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Morse Blair; his sons, Henry (Carmen) Blair of Nebo and Chad (Melody) Blair of Madisonville; daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” Renee (Todd) Rust of New Bern, North Carolina; sister, Mary Cathryn Carroll; grandchildren, Cameron Rust, Olivia Rust, Colton Michael Rust, Paislee Blair, McKenzie Thomas, Anna Mae Vaughn, and Coree Sue Mayo; and several nieces
and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hanson United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating and military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A private inurnment will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Hanson United Methodist Church, 2740 Brown Badgett Loop, Hanson, KY 42413 or The National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
