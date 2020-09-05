Rosetta Jerome Hightower Casey, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia, and formerly of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 15, 1935, in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Forest Hightower Sr. and Anna Leola Ervin Hightower. She was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville, where she served on the Mother’s Board under the pastorage of her nephew, Elder Marvin Hightower. She was employed with Peabody Coal Company for over 10 years, where she was the first African-American woman to work underground. She also worked at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville in environmental services, where she received employee of the year and attended Rosenwald High School.
She also was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Gilmore; two brothers, Forest Hightower Jr. and Frederick Hightower; and four sisters, Betty Ray Jackson, Anna Costella Baker, Patricia Frazier and Wanda Rutledge. She leaves behind to cherish loving memories two sons, Anthony Casey of Madisonville and Barry (Mabel) Sanders of Bronx, New York; two brothers, Donnis (Shirley) Hightower of Danville, Virginia, and James (Daisy) Hobgood of Louisville; four sisters, Vivian (the Rev. Larry) Lewis of Owensboro, Birdie Green of Chicago, Phyllis (Carlos) Henry of Tacoma, Washington, and Virginia (Preston) Stallings of Toledo, Ohio; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at Word of Faith Christian Center. Elder Marvin Hightower will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. All attendees are required to wear a facial covering due to COVID-19 restrictions. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.
