VALPARAISO, Ind. — Sandra F. Hammonds, 75, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 2, 1945, in Madisonville to Marion and Ila (Choate) Hopper. Sandra was a retired medical assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Katrina.
Sandra is survived by her children, Scott (Cynthia) Hammonds of Owensboro, Dewana Jones of Michigan City, Indiana, Michael Hammonds of Valparaiso, Indiana, Kevin Hammonds of LaPorte, Indiana, and Mark (Faith) Hammonds of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Gaylon (Elaine) Hopper of White Plains, Aubrey (Barbara) Hopper of Nortonville and Curtis (Debbie) Hopper of Greenville.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Bro. Tony Blake will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery in Nortonville.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
