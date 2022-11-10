WHITE PLAINS — Sharon Gail Carlton, 72, of White Plains, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 7:54 p.m. at her residence. Mrs. Carlton was born September 19, 1950, in Madisonville. She was a sawmill stacker at S & S Stave Mill, and a member of Little Mission Baptist Church. Mrs. Carlton enjoyed playing Solitaire, reading her Bible, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Artie Crick; brothers, Bruce Crick and Stevie Crick; sisters, Nola Groves and Barbara McIntosh; and twin sons, Ronald and Donald Carlton.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Thomas Carlton; children, Melissa (Timothy) Cobb of White Plains, Jeffery Carlton (Daniel Mitrio) of Toronto, Canada, and Misty (Scott) Johnson of White Plains; brothers, Marty Crick and Ricky Crick; sisters, Pamela Neal and Ginger Williams; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Wally Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Coles Chapel Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
