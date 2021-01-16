Jaunita Crisp Menser, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born July 12, 1933, to the late Beulah Hess Crisp and Jack Crisp. She was a member of Manitou Baptist Church. Jaunita enjoyed shopping, reading and exercising.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny B. Menser Sr.; and her brother, Raymond Crisp.
Survivors include her son, Johnny B. Menser Jr. of Nebo; daughter Jenny Olah of Madisonville; brothers Richard Hess of Clay and Douglas Crisp of Princeton; sister Donna (Brent) Stewart of Princeton; granddaughters Sasha (Greg) Jackson of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Heather Menser of Colorado; grandson Shane (Tina) Menser of Nebo; great-grandchildren, Jake (Alisha) Menser and Justice Menser; great-great-granddaughter Cali Menser; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Davis officiating. Burial to follow at Suthards Cemetery in Earlington. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Johnny B. Menser Jr., Jake Menser, Justice Menser, Richard Hess, Douglas Crisp and Ricky Hess.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.