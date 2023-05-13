Bruce Edward Ferrell, 66, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday May 10, 2023 at his residence.
He was born October 3, 1956 in Hazel Park, MI to the late Raymond Ferrell and Margaret Marie Parsons Ferrell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Ferrell, and brother, Raymond Ferrell, Jr.
Bruce worked as a factory worker and a pot line worker at Alcan Aluminum, and he was also a US Army veteran. He enjoyed many things such as hunting, UK Basketball, and Gospel music. He was a member of the Jordan River Gospel Group. He also had a love for old cars and enjoyed going to car shows.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Ferrell of Madisonville; daughter, Shawnette (Tim Freeman) Kuchta of Virginia; sons, Mark Ferrell of Evansville, IN, Christopher (Katina) Williams of Virginia, Nick (Emily) Williams of Georgia, and Adam (Megan) Ferrell of Ohio; brother, Mike Ferrell of Hanson, KY; along with twelve grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Marvin Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Adam Ferrell, Chris Williams, Nick Williams, Brad Pendley, Daryl Pendley, and Tyler Skinner.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
