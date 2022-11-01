Marvine Lowery, 92, of Madisonville, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was employed with the Hopkins County Board of Education where she worked in food services at Jesse Stuart Elementary.
Survivors: daughter, Linda Lowery Clayborn.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
