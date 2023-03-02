MORTONS GAP — Flora Bell Gibson, 92, of Mortons Gap, died Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was a member of White Plains Holiness Church, and she retired from Ford Motor Company as a factory worker.

Survivors: son, Gilbert Lee Brown.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Yeargin’s Chapel, Graham. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.