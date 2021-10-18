Tony Joe Pavy, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born March 3, 1953 in Leatherwood, to the late Leland Ludlow Pavy and Mable Gwendolyn Hensley Pavy. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Blanton and Katrina Easterling; and his step-daughter, Jennifer Ann Pavy.
Tony enjoyed leather and woodwork. He loved his animals, fly fishing, riding his motorcycle, and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Pavy, of Madisonville; his son, Joseph Anderson (Katie) Pavy, of Madisonville; step-son, Robbi (fiancé, Michele Ridgeway) Knight, of Herrin, Illinois; sister, Sherry Plummer, of Connersville, Indiana; and six step-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Payton, Edyn, Mason, McKayla, and Brandon.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.