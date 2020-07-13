William “Bill” R. Fox, 92, of Earlington, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
Mr. Fox was a member of First Christian Church in Earlington, and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea.
He had worked as a coal miner for Providence #1 Mine.
He is survived by his daughter, Susanne Walker.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Visitation: From noon to 2 p.m. July 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.