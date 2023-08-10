NORTONVILLE — Shirley Lee Duncan Clark, 74, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was formerly employed by Trover Clinic and Baptist Health and also worked for H&R Block for 35 years. She was an original founder and member of Higher Power Full Gospel Church in Eddyville, and she was a secretary there.
Survivors: husband, Roy Cecil Clark; sons, Troy (Beth) Clark and Casey (Robin) Clark; and sister, Gay Midgett.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Union Crossroads Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.