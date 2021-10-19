Janet Lavon Crick, 80, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Crick was born November 26, 1940 to the late William Acie Matheny and Eloise Irene Walker Matheny Alexander. Mrs. Crick worked for several years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing in Dawson Springs and attended Gilland Ridge Independent Baptist Church.
Mrs. Crick is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline (David) Hoard, of Dawson Springs; two sons, Perry (Penny) Crick and Jonathan Crick, both of Dawson Springs; a step-daughter, Sandy Chiodo, of Minnesota; a step-son, Norman (Holly) Chiodo, of Minnesota; five grandchildren, Alan Crick, Aron Crick, Nathan Hoard, Emmaleigh Russell and Stephen Hoard; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tori, Breona, Maggie, Asher and Felix; and one great-great-grandson, Colton and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Howard T. Crick; her second husband, Richard J. Chiodo; two sisters, Irene Matheny and Maxine Allen and two brothers, John Matheny and Billy Matheny.
Visitation for Janet Lavon Crick will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Ilsley Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Alan Crick, Dylan Baize, David Russell, Aron Crick, Stephen Hoard and Norman Chiodo will serve as active pallbearers. Nathan Hoard and Zachary Adams will be honorary pallbearers.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the funeral service may view on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook.
