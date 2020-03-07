Sharon Faye Bratcher, 68 of Nebo, KY passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1951 in Dalton, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Jimella Dockery; her husband, Danny Bratcher, Sr., and one son, Danny Bratcher, Jr.
Mrs. Bratcher was a member of Dunn Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, KY. She worked for several florist in the area. She enjoyed camping and most of all spending time with her granddaughter and great granddaughter.
She is survived by three sisters, Ruthann (Dennis) Hayes of Providence, Cathy (Marvin) Agee of Ferdonia, KY, and Debbie (Ron) Jones of Bellview, OH; one granddaughter, Jessica (Billy) Coker of Hanson, KY; a great grandchild, Dani Coker of Hanson, KY; a daughter in law, Deana Gibson Bratcher; and their trusted driver, Ben Simpson.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Dunn Baptist Church in Dawson Spring with Bro. Wayne Lamb and Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mahr Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
