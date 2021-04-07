Carolyn Yvonne Reynolds, 82, of Madisonville, formerly of Providence, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. Mrs. Reynolds was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Mr. James Dilbeck and Opal Gold Dilbeck. Mrs. Reynolds is a member of the Quinn Missionary Baptist Church in Caldwell County. She loved crocheting and making cards, enjoyed playing the piano in church, where she played for 29 years, and loved spending time with her children and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles of Madisonville; two daughters, Joy (Mike) Easley of Madisonville and Julie (Courtland) Divine of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one son, Jeff (Frances) Reynolds of Nortonville; one sister, Marilynn (Wayne) Morris of Providence; her grandchildren, Bryan Goff, Stephanie Bolden, Christy Reynolds, Harley Divine, Alana Divine, Erika Divine and Chloee Divine; and her great-grandchildren, Riley Goff, Blake Riley, Tara Bolden and Brady Bolden.
Services will be held privately Friday in the chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. David Simpson and Bro. Chris Clarke officiating.
A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday, where face masks will be required along with all social distancing guidelines being observed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Childress, Doug Locke and George Josey. Pallbearers will be Eric Divine, Mike Easley, Bryan Goff, Bill Dougan, Terry Snorton, Harley Divine and Stephanie Bolden.
