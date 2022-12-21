NORTONVILLE — Robert Elmo Adams, 78, of Nortonville, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: wife, Edna (Minton) Adams; children, Mark Stone, Lisa Browning, and Ricky Adams; and siblings, Michael Adams, Louis Adams, and Dawn Hopson.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Good Hope Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
