Levy Ruth Parker Sisk, 93, formally of Madisonville died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mary, Queen of Angels, in Nashville TN.
Family visitation will be Monday, September 23 at 10am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am at Barnett - Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, Kentucky, followed by a private family graveside service at Forest Lawn. Rev. Roy Ellis will officiate.
Mrs. Sisk was born February 6, 1926 in Cassatt, South Carolina, daughter of Aaron Levy Parker and Emmie Self Parker. She moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina at age 18 and became a "Rosie the Riveter," working for the US Navy Department.
In 1944, she met and married the love of her life Mason Joseph Sisk while he was on leave in South Carolina before shipping out to serve his country during WWII. After the war, they made their home first in Camden, South Carolina and then in Madisonville, Kentucky. They were married for 47 years before his death in 1990.
Mrs. Sisk then moved to Nashville, Tennessee to be close to her two sons. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and working puzzles of any kind. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Sisk was also preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and daughter Betty Sue Patterson and son-in-law John Patterson. She is survived by children Levry Sisk (Peggy), Morgan Watley (Tommy) David Sisk (Sharon), and 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sisk was a woman of faith. During her lifetime she was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, Pleasantview Baptist Church, and Grace Fellowship Evangelical Church, all of Madisonville, Kentucky.
