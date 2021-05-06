Waldron E. Grimes, 83, of Madisonville, and formerly of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence. He worked as a sawmill operator, served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis and was a member of Union Temple Church.

Survivors include his children, Melinda Grimes, Renee Pratt and Barry Grimes; sisters Nancy Watson, Regina Kelley, Carolyn Hill, Kitty Crook and Revina Grimes; and a brother, Marlin Grimes.

Graveside service was held Monday at Lafayette Cemetery, Hopkins County with military rites. Visitation was held Monday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs.