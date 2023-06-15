KUTTAWA — Norma Faye Howard, 86, of Kuttawa, KY passed away, Wednesday June 14, 2023 at Landmark of Kuttawa.
She was born February 18, 1937 in Dawson Springs, KY to the late John Chappell and Ruby Jewell Chappell. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Dixon Tapp; her second husband, Thomas Lee Howard; two brothers, James Chappell and Garnett Chappell; three sisters, Ruby Lee Sullivan, Jonell Leach, and Flora Marie Brown; and a stepson, Steve Howard.
Norma worked as a dietician and was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Madisonville, KY. She enjoyed baking and quilting. Above all, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Keith) Tapp Adcock of Eddyville, KY; two step daughters, Renea (Terry) Crabtree of Madisonville, and Sherri Gossett of Nortonville, KY; two sons, Ricky (Debbie) Tapp of Hanson, KY and Gary Tapp of Madisonville; one stepson, Stan (Stacy) Howard of White Plains, KY; one daughter in law, Angie Howard of Nortonville; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will take place at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
