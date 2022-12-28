Robert Vandiver, 69, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Lottie Boczek Vandiver and J.C. Vandiver. He was formerly employed with Hibbs Electric and Whirlpool. He was a huge NASCAR fan. He loved watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Robert enjoyed working on cars and gardening and feeding and taking care of birds. He was the grillmaster of BBQ hamburgers and loved going to eat at Mexican restaurants with his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially spending time with his grandchildren, and he was a devoted husband, father, Pepaw, and great-granddaddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Vandiver, and sister, Linda Vandiver Green.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Susan Brown Vandiver; daughters, Monica (Rex) Dye of Hanson and Misty (Jason) Oliver, Melody (Shaun) Vickery, and Melissa Vandiver, all of Madisonville; brother, Richard (Sheila) Vandiver of Glenville; niece who was like a sister, Christie (Curtis) Chaney of Madisonville; grandchildren, Trevan Dye, Brandon (Michaela) Oliver, Kayla Oliver, Gunner Vickery, Angel Vickery, and Kaden Vickery; great-grandchildren, Lilah Coakley and Lilyana Brasher, and twins, Ryder and Raiden Toblesky; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Shaun Vickery officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation ill be from noon until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Richard Vandiver, Rex Dye, Shaun Vickery, Brandon Oliver, Kaden Vickery, Gunner Vickery, Melissa Vandiver, and Skyler Chaney. Honorary pallbearers will be his daughters.
The family would like to thank Dr. Farmer for taking care of Robert for years, the nurses at DaVita for their care where he went for dialysis for 16 years, and the staff at Baptist Health Deaconess E.R. and ICU units.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
