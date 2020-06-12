Dorothy Dean Prince Branson, 87, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Mortons Gap to the late Lena Jane Jones Prince and Oswald Prince. Dean was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed spending time with children and would often assist in child care. Her true joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Sue Raymer; husband, William Glover Branson; brother Billy Prince; sister Lucille Oldham; and her stepmother, Mary Francis Fox Prince.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Bobby) Offutt of Madisonville; granddaughters Kelli Darnell, Staci Noffsinger and Andrea (Nick) Holeman, all of Madisonville; grandson Travis Offutt of Madisonville; great-granddaughters Madelyn Darnell of Madisonville and Braelyn Thomas of Slaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial to follow at Hicklin Cemetery in Madisonville.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bobby Offutt, Travis Offutt, Nick Holeman, David Branson, Kelli Darnell and Andy Corbin.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.