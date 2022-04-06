Dr. Mike Seibert, 54, of Madisonville, passed away April 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 9, 1967, in Denver, Colorado, to Billy Ray Seibert and Beverly Linville Seibert of Dawson Springs.
Michael was a member of Hanson Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He was the owner of Seibert Chiropractic Center and was a member of the Kentucky Association of Chiropractors, where he was a past President. He enjoyed golfing, football, and announcing the football games at Hopkins County Central High School.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Baker Seibert; his daughters, Madison (Chris) Gray of Madisonville, and Morgan Seibert of Madisonville; his sister, Jan Richey of Hanson, KY; his brother, Jimmy Don (Angie) Seibert of Fredonia, KY; and his granddaughter, Ellianna Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hanson Baptist Church in Hanson with Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in Manitou, KY.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Chalon Hayes, Steve Carver, Fred Diprete, Jody Villines, Don Patterson, and Kent Akin.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
