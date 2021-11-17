Mary Anne Williams, 76, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home. She spent her career in housekeeping, where she retired from Multi Care.
Survivors include her sons, Troy Kimbrew and Keith Williams; stepchildren Evelyn Shields, Darryl Williams, Alice Williams, Robert Williams Jr. and Charles Williams; and siblings Joe Burris, Hester Kimbrew and Mattie Kimbrew.
Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Viewing: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
