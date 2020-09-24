Kenneth Simpson Southerland, 90, of Earlington, KY passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born October 7, 1929 in Wheatcroft, KY to the late Virgil Southerland and Mae Boyd Cowan. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bret Southerland; three brothers, Carol, Boyd, and David Southerland; and two sisters, Bobbi Hernandez and Thelma Edens.
Kenneth worked at Goodyear and was an Army veteran. He was the oldest member of the American Legion Post #2. He enjoyed UK basketball, playing cards, watching westerns, and fishing. Most of all, he loved his grandbabies.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Glenda Wells Southerland; eight children, Lisa Logan of Madisonville; Karen (Andy) Reyes of Madisonville, Tracy (James) Davis of Dawson Springs, Teddi Jo (Ron) Bartles of Ohio, Kathy (Damon) Faughender of Earlington, Kenneth Wesley Southerland of Alaska, Randy (Debbie) Southerland of Madisonville; Tanner Southerland of Madisonville and Evan Southerland of Evansville; fourteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Sharber, Andy Reyes, Tanner Southerland, Randy Southerland, Travis Queen, Michael Logan, Damon Faughender, and Evan Southerland.
