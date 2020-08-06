Hannah M. Dunn, 97, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Dunn was born on Nov. 10, 1922, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of the late Orpha and Nicholas Barrass.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herschell Ray Dunn; and her beloved son, Steve Dunn.
Mrs. Dunn was of the Baptist faith and was affectionately called “Nana” by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and known for her love of taking care of her family.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two daughters, Pat Dunn Eddings, of Providence, Candy Dunn (Paul) Marshall, of Kuttawa; one son, Dr. Jon (Betty) Dunn, of Providence; her daughter-in-law, Linda Dunn, of Providence; her six grandchildren, Brand Dunbar, Mike Eddings, Mark Eddings, Michelle Eddings Linn, Laurie Dunbar Stinnett, Greg Dunn, Toby Brown Parker, Katie Dunn Lackey, Stephen Dunn, Elizabeth Brown, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be graveside at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at First Christian Church Cemetery in Providence Bro. Stan Strader officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Providence Food Bank 110 US-41A Providence, KY 42450
Online condolences can be made at meltonfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.