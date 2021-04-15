Wilma Lee Kittinger, 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Kittinger was born February 12, 1932 in Butler County to the late Dewy Christopher Pendley and Hannah Dovie Lee Pendley. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Wiles, Georgia Covington, Mary Alice McMains, and Annetta Lou Ray Windsor; and one brother, Dewy Pendley.
Wilma was the oldest living member of Second Baptist Church. She was also a Girl Scout leader for over 40 years. She loved camping with her husband and quilting.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Gene Kittinger; three daughters, Karrie L. (Ralph) Dunkerson of Dawson Springs, KY; Kathy (Wes Hartline) Bowman of Madisonville; and Karla K. (Mike) Martz of Madisonville; two sons, Keith E. (Allyson) Kittinger of Madisonville; and Kenneth (Carmen) Kittinger of Manchester, TN; twelve grandchildren; and twenty three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. JD Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Kittinger, Lee Michael Fulkerson, James Fulkerson, Allen Kittinger, Dave Lindsey, Justin Lee, Dillon Bryant, and Trevor Kittinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Bank. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.