Carolyn Sue Patterson, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at The Paragon in Madisonville.
She was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Earlington, to the late Godfrey and Ila Harris Baker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Patterson; her brother, Bob Baker; and one grandson, Alan Baker Johnston.
Through high school she worked for the Madisonville Public Library. After graduation she started work at the Hopkins Co. Health Department and retired in July of 1989 after 29 years of service as Administrative Specialist and Registrar of Vital Statistics. She had the privilege of signing all nine of her grandchildren’s birth certificates.
She is survived by three daughters, Vivian (Mike) McNeil, Valerie (Fred) Johnston, and Ginny (Monte) Head; one son, Russell (Terri) Lovan; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Polley, Tim Moore, Jamison Blair, Brandon McClain, Jake Atwell, and Stephen Uzzle.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
