Jennifer Chappel, 33, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Chappel was born on April 1, 1988, to Marty Goodman and Carla L. Sutherland Goodman. Jennifer was a 2006 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School. She was a beloved mother and, most recently, became very passionate about her work as a CNA for Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Linda Sutherland; uncle, William Sutherland; maternal aunt, Debbie Bartlett, and paternal grandfather, Joe Goodman.
Mrs. Chappel is survived by her beloved husband of ten years, Josh Chappel of Dawson Springs; two sons, Logan Chappel and Noah Chappel of Dawson Springs; sister, Jessica LaMarr (Seth) of Madisonville; niece, Carleigh LaMarr of Madisonville; mother and father, Marty Goodman and Carla L. Sutherland Goodman of Madisonville; maternal grandfather, Carl Sutherland; and paternal grandmother, Florine Goodman.
The funeral service for Jennifer Chappel will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Ilsley Christian Church with the Rev. Adam Berry officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, and again from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Active pallbearers include Josh Chappel, Noah Chappel, Marty Goodman, Seth LaMarr, Greg Owens, and Jessica LaMarr. Honorary pallbearers include Logan Chappel and Bradley Sutherland.
Friends may make needed donations toward funeral expenses and send online condolences at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
