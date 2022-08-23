SULLIVAN, ILLINOIS — Glenda Melissa Edwards, 78, of Sullivan, Illinois, formerly of Arthur, Olney, and Madisonville, died at 7:02 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Glenda was born November 6, 1943, in Hopkins County, the daughter of John Franklin and Lettie Cleo Galloway Jocelyn. She married Dr. Ian Keith Edwards and he preceded her in death in 2001. Glenda graduated from the Owensboro School of Nursing and worked at the Hopkins County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Edwards; and grandson, Keegan Edwards.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Coble of Madisonville; granddaughters, Jessie Garrett, Jana Sherman, Starla Bourland, Kate Shaon, and McKenzie Edwards; grandsons, Ian and Steven Edwards, and Jason Ellison; sister, Betty Hill of Kaviz; daughter-in-law, Suzy Edwards of Arthur, Illinois; and many great and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service occurred at 1 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Arthur Cemetery, with Pastor Craig Swinford officiating.
Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
