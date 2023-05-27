ELGIN, ARIZONA — Steve “Rocky” Locke, 65, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home in Elgin, Arizona. He was born to the late Anne (Watson) Locke and Jimmy Odell Locke. Steve lived his life to the fullest and was loved beyond measure. He will be missed by so many.
Steve is survived by his wife, Tanya; son, Jerry; granddaughter, Skylar (mom, Angela), all of Arizona; siblings, Randy (Robin) Locke, Ricky Locke, Donna Patterson, Sheila (Bill) Hoffman, Jeanne Adams, and Barbara (Shane) Frazier; along with several nieces and nephews in Kentucky.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Arizona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.