Edythe Edna Whitfield, 79, of Madisonville passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Brighton Cornerstone Nursing. She was born September 21, 1942, to the late William and Hazel (Smith) Thomas of Nortonville. She worked as a bus driver and a driver trainer for 27 years, five years with W.D. Uzzle, and then 22 years with the Hopkins County School Board. She enjoyed traveling and reading a good book. She loved time with her family and looked forward to being with each of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Nubby” Whitfield; sister, Odell Hayden; and several beloved in-laws.
Edythe is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Randall) Franklin of Madisonville and Marcel (Kimberly Manasco) Whitfield of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Paige (Joey) Mankovich of Louisville and Seth (Savannah Hayden) Franklin of Madisonville; a close cousin, Evelyn Thomas of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Daniel Vandiver officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Seth Franklin, Joey Mankovich, Jeff Franklin, Randall Franklin, Robert Crawford, and Jerry Hulet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society in her memory.
Condolences and donation information can be found at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.