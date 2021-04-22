Larry Junior Jones, 71, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He retired from the City of Madisonville Public Works Department.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Bruce Jones; daughter Sherry Woolfolk; sisters Glenda Eastwood, Gracie Jones and Edith Jones Smith; and brother Wayne Jones.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Grapevine Cemetery.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
