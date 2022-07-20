Johnny Jones, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born June 11, 1935, in Hopkinsville, to the late Bonnie Clark Jones and James Thomas Jones, Sr. Johnny was a proud United States Army veteran and retired from UPS as a driver. He loved gardening and yard work, and absolutely loved his cats. He attended Suthards Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Franklin Pierce Jones, James Thomas Jones, Jr., J.D. Jones, Melvin Jones, and Charlie Jones; sisters, Charlene Danielson and Ollie Mae “Kit” Fulcher; and a great-grandson, Lincoln Bradley Scott.
Survivors include his wife, June Dorris Jones; sons, Gary (Donna) Scott of Madisonville and David Ricky (Kim) Jones of Newburgh, Indiana; daughter, DeeAnn “Sissy” Jones of Madisonville; brother, Wendell (Jackie) Jones of Carbondale; sister, Elizabeth Bailey of Madisonville; grandchildren, Bradley Keith (Katie) Scott and Garrison Reid Scott; great-granddaughters, Lexi Grace Scott and Finlee Paige Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Burial to follow at Suthards Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
