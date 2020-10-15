SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Emmon Ray Martin, 91, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross. He was born June 6, 1929, in Nebo to Talburn and Ova Lee (Maddox) Martin. He married Gertrude Gibbons on Oct. 24, 1952. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Mr. Martin served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Uniroyal for 37 years. He was a farmer, and he enjoyed fishing, but he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Glendon and Archie Martin; and his sisters, Magalene Clayton, Model Barton, Wanatta Tapp, Joyce Wilson, Dorothy Martin and Lillian Martin.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Kay) Martin, of Osceola, Indiana; two daughters, Vickie (Marty) Roeder of Osceola, Indiana, and Donna (Paul) Young of Mishawaka, Indiana; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN, where a service will be 11 a.m. Pastor Keith McFarren will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
