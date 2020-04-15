Brandon Daniel Cook, 39, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, March 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and he worked as an industrial salesman with Whitecap Industries.
He is survived by daughter Rylan Cook; brothers Kerry Cook, Ryan Cook and Michael Cook; and sister Christina Cook.
There will be a private graveside service for both Beverly Cook and her son, Brandon Cook, on Thursday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Friends and family may view the service Thursday evening on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
