Rodney Lee Alderson, 75, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. Born June 27, 1946, to the late Charles and Ruth (Vertrees) Alderson, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and served for four years with a deployment during the Vietnam War. Rodney worked putting up drywall for many years, and he was a cook at the Dixie Pan for 14 years. He enjoyed archery, collected vinyl records of various music genres and was excellent at Trivial Pursuit. He loved time with his family, and he jumped at a chance to go fishing or camping.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Winston Alderson; and sister Carolyn Jean Alderson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Furgerson Alderson; daughters Sarah (Jason Baize) Alderson of White Plains and Amy Coble of Nortonville; sister Renee Zachary of Mortons Gap; niece Kayla Zachary; nephew Brandon Zachary; and brother-in-law
Bryan Zachary.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery with military honors performed by Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
