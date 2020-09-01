BREMEN — Brianna Marie Bratcher, 17, of Bremen, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 7:48 p.m. She was born on May 29, 2003, in Hopkins County.
She is survived by her parents, James and Kristie Dukes; brothers, Trevor Bratcher, Christian Bratcher, and Caleb Martin; sister, Amber Crook; grandparents, William and Teresia Mitchell and Phyllis Dukes; and her fiancé, Aaryn Gregory.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Scottie Brooks officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.