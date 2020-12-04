Albert Wayne Spenard, 87, of Madisonville, passed away on December 2nd, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born May 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Albert Joseph Spenard and Elsie Gruver Spenard and grew up in Kankakee, Illinois.
He is survived by this wife of 66 years, Catherine (Myers) Spenard; sons, Alan (Christi) Spenard of Carmel, Indiana, and David Spenard of Louisville; and five grandchildren, Lauren Spenard, Emily Spenard, Haley Spenard, John Spenard, and Alex Spenard.
Albert was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and practiced law in Madisonville. During his career, he was elected Hopkins County Attorney, twice, and Commonwealth Attorney, four times, serving in public office a total of 32 years. In 1987, he received the President’s Award from the Kentucky Commonwealth Attorneys Association, honoring him as the Commonwealth Attorney of the Year. He worked with numerous people through the years including his long-time secretary of over thirty years, Jane Ann Jackson.
While an undergraduate at Murray State University, Albert earned a letter in track and field. He was a knowledgeable and avid sports fan and was a particularly dedicated fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and Chicago Cubs. He served his community in a variety of capacities including, among other things, membership in the Madisonville Lyons Club and as a member of the board of directors of Sanctuary, Inc., a nonprofit agency providing preventative and restorative services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday December 7th, 2020 in the chapel of Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Due to COVID-19, as set forth by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, John and Alex; and Reid Bacon, Charles Weatherford, and Dr. Terry Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 246 North Main Street, Madisonville, Kentucky, and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 51, Madisonville, Kentucky.
