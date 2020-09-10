GREENVILLE — Harold Douglas Crick, 73, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Central City. He was born in Hopkins County on Aug. 18, 1947, the son of Paul and Clara Stokes Crick. He was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville, had been a UMWA coal miner for 24 years and had worked for the Muhlenberg County Road Department for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Charles, Wilbert, David and Billy Wayne Crick.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly Dukes of Greenville; one son, Charles (Lisa) Douglass of Cadiz; two daughters, Denia (John) McGee of Hopkinsville and Tina (Maliek) Shaw of Fayetteville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Harry (Theresa) Crick of Nortonville, Paul Crick Jr. of Nortonville and Bobby (Sandra) Crick of Morton’s Gap.
There will be no visitation or services.
Memorial contributions in honor of Doug may be made to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of his care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
