UTICA — Wallace Howard Jones, 91, of Utica, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Ohio County Hospital in Beaver Dam. Mr. Jones was born Dec. 2, 1931, the son of the late Mr. Wattie Jones and Mrs. Lucy Ipock Jones. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Mary (Kenney) Weaver of Madisonville; two grandsons, Troy and Chris Weaver; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Weaver, Alex Weaver, Jennifer Weaver, and Stormie Weaver; and one great-great-grandchild, Greysun Hutson.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately for Mr. Jones with a burial in the Cox Cemetery near Manitou.
Care by Melton Funeral Home, Providence.
