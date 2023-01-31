DAWSON SPRINGS — Rosie Mae Dockery, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Dockery was born Jan. 4, 1940, to the late John Purdy and Maebell Mitchell Purdy. She was a beloved mother and homemaker and was a member of Charleston First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Edward Dockery; and a brother, James Charles “J.C.” Purdy.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice (Joe) Dunlap of Dawson Springs; a son, James Andrew (Donna) Dockery of Dawson Springs; a sister, Thelma “Jeannie” Griffin of Dawson Springs; a brother, Norman Purdy of Madisonville; five granddaughters, Sarah (Allen) Adams, Rebekah (Jordan) Dalton, Mikaela (Scott) Ashby, Hannah (Eric) Jacobs, and Jessyle (Robert) Spalding; and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow in New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Allen Adams, Scott Ashby, Robert Spalding, Jordan Dalton, Eric Jacobs, and Austin Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
