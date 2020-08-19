Dorothy A. Joyce departed her earthly life on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, and was devoted to her church.
Survivors include her husband, James M. Joyce of Madisonville; three children, sons James A. Joyce and Alan S. Joyce, and daughter, Malishia D. (Glen) Scisney.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Marable Temple Church God in Christ, Providence, KY. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Cumberland Hill Presbyterian Cemetery.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.
