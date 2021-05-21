Anna Agnes Putman Whitfield, 101, of White Plains, recently of Paragon, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born April 13, 1920, to the late Claude and Mattie (Hight) Putman, she was a member of Concord Baptist Church in White Plains, and in earlier years, she was part of a singing quartet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, P.R. Whitfield Jr.; sister Imogene (Charles) Vincent; and three brothers, Lindy, Coyle (Ann) and Aubrey (Maudie) Putman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela (Greg) Bruce and Henrietta (Don) Buffington, all of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Mickey (Becky) Blakeley, Terri Sills, Wade (Amelia) Bruce, Christopher (Jennifer) Bruce and Jennifer (Brad) Gilbert; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Service was held for immediate family Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Bill Egbert, director of missions at Little Bethel Association, officiating. Interment followed at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 204, Madisonville, KY 42431.
