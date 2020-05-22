Joyce Lee Crenshaw, 88 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
She was born July 14, 1931 to the late Otho and Rosie Lee Cunningham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Henry Crenshaw; one daughter, Brenda Joyce who passed away at birth; one brother, Otho Cunningham, Jr.; and one sister, Martha Nell South.
She loved quilting and was a member of the Brown Bag Quilt Club.
She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Jo (Barry) Rhew of Madisonville; Vickie Lynn (Al) Barea of Louisville, KY and Cathy Sue (Greg) Franks of Portland, IN; two grandchildren; Sara Lynn (Bill) Spahr and Emily Jo Franks; and two great grandchildren, Allison Spahr and Isaiah Spahr.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial to follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grapevine Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
