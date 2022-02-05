Mildred Kathryn Perkins, 92, of Cadiz, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away on February 1, 2022, at River’s Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa. Ms. Perkins was born in Nortonville on January 20, 1930 to Samuel Abbott and Lizetta Jane Cartwright. She loved her family and enjoyed working as a waitress at Hunt’s Barbeque Restaurant in Dawson Springs for several years. In retirement, she loved gardening and her flowers.
Ms. Perkins is survived by her daughter, Brenda Pennell of Crawfordsville, Indiana; her son, Allen Perkins of Cadiz; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 45 years, Alvin Perkins, and twelve brothers and sisters;
A graveside service will be held for Mildred Kathryn Perkins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Rosedale Cemetery.
